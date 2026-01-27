"A very delicate issue": Rutte named the stumbling block in peace talks on Ukraine

There is a large unresolved and "very delicate" issue regarding territory. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting of the European Parliament's defense committee, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

According to him, only Ukraine can make any decision on what it can accept as a compromise.

Rutte also criticized the possibility of a European security system without US participation.

If you think Europe can defend itself, keep dreaming. ... Putin would be delighted - said the NATO Secretary General.

In addition, he stressed that Ukraine would like to join the Alliance, but some member states are against it, so "politically it is practically out of the question," at least for now.

