January 26, 05:23 PM • 11758 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 27758 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 22031 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 28289 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 25918 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 41058 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26011 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51577 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22949 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42363 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
"A very delicate issue": Rutte named the stumbling block in peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of Ukraine's territory remains unresolved, and only Kyiv can decide on a compromise. He also criticized the idea of a European security system without US involvement.

"A very delicate issue": Rutte named the stumbling block in peace talks on Ukraine

There is a large unresolved and "very delicate" issue regarding territory. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting of the European Parliament's defense committee, reports  UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to him, only Ukraine can make any decision on what it can accept as a compromise.

Rutte also criticized the possibility of a European security system without US participation.

If you think Europe can defend itself, keep dreaming. ... Putin would be delighted

- said the NATO Secretary General.

In addition, he stressed that Ukraine would like to join the Alliance, but some member states are against it, so "politically it is practically out of the question," at least for now.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the EU not to be overly restrictive in arms purchases for Ukraine and to move away from the "buy European" rule.

"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and Belarus25.01.26, 08:15 • 10014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World