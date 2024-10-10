A utility worker explodes on explosives while repairing roads in Kherson region

In Kherson region, one of the utility workers exploded on Russian explosives during road repairs. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in David's Ford.

A 59-year-old man stumbled upon an explosive object while laying asphalt - RMA said.

The detonation caused him to sustain blast trauma and contusion. An ambulance crew provided the victim with medical aid on the spot.

Recall

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 56-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg, he was taken to the hospital.