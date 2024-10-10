A utility worker explodes on explosives while repairing roads in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson region, a 59-year-old utility worker was hit by a Russian explosive while repairing a road in Davydovyi Brod. The man sustained blast injuries and contusion and was treated at the scene.
In Kherson region, one of the utility workers exploded on Russian explosives during road repairs. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred in David's Ford.
A 59-year-old man stumbled upon an explosive object while laying asphalt
The detonation caused him to sustain blast trauma and contusion. An ambulance crew provided the victim with medical aid on the spot.
Recall
In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 56-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg, he was taken to the hospital.