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A torrential downpour hit Istanbul: homes and cars were flooded, three people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

A powerful downpour flooded parts of Istanbul, roads and homes, sweeping away cars. Three people died, four are missing, and 2,727 people were evacuated.

A torrential downpour hit Istanbul: homes and cars were flooded, three people died

Heavy rain struck Istanbul, Turkey. Roads turned into lakes, and vehicles were flooded. The flooding claimed the lives of three people. UNN reports this, citing TRT Haber.

Details

The heavy rain that began in Istanbul yesterday morning, October 14, and continued intermittently throughout the day intensified considerably in the evening.

A residential complex in the Küçükçekmece district in the European part of Istanbul was flooded, and the lower floors of apartment buildings were submerged. In this area, the water level in the Ayamama stream - an important waterway in the European part of Istanbul - rose due to the heavy rain.

In Ayazağa, one of the districts hardest hit by the rain, vehicles were swept away several meters by floodwaters. Many buildings were flooded.

After the heavy rains, Istanbul's Golden Horn (Haliç) turned brown.

A statement from the local governor's administration said that the number of people killed by the rain had risen to 3, while the number of people currently missing stood at 4.

In particular, it stated that the body of another victim - a man - had been found near Sadabad Park in the Kağıthane district, and that identification procedures were ongoing.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced that rainfall in some areas of Istanbul had reached 272 kilograms per square meter due to the heavy rain. Çiftçi said that a total of 9,588 reports had been received from the provinces where warnings about adverse weather conditions had been issued, with 8,815 of them coming from Istanbul.

In Istanbul, 2,727 people trapped by floods and inundation were evacuated through the efforts of AFAD (the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), the coast guard, the gendarmerie, and municipal teams.

Çiftçi urged citizens to exercise caution regarding the risk of floods and inundation and to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary.

Julia Shramko

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