A thunderstorm is coming to Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the coming hour, a level I hazard has been announced. Experts recommend following safety rules.
A thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the region in the coming hour, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrhydrometcenter.
In the coming hour, with preservation at night on March 14, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv and the region
Level I hazard, yellow, is expected.
Experts recommend avoiding being near billboards, power lines, large trees and not parking vehicles near them during a thunderstorm.
In case of flooding of the roadway or sidewalks, it is necessary to contact the dispatching service of CC "Kyivavtodor": 0442847419.
If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of KO "Kyivzelenbud": 0442724018.
Also, when the fall of trees or branches threatens life, contact rescuers: 101 or 0444303713 (phone KARS).
If people are injured, call 103 immediately.
In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the following numbers: 0503873542 (TsODR phone).
