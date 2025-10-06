$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 4948 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14226 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17770 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21616 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46547 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27449 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35068 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63377 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75689 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90864 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff reported 113 clashes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Today, 113 combat engagements took place at the front, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also intensified its activity in the Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff reported 113 clashes

A third of the 113 battles today took place on the front in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 6, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Vasylivka, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 84 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodiazhne, and Odrada.

Massive Russian assault on Vovchansk direction - Demchenko06.10.25, 10:10 • 3606 views

In the Kupiansk direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kupiansk, Redkivka, and towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense four times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, and Shandryholove, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, and Pleshchiivka; battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 40 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 35 enemy attacks; five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Pidddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Our soldiers repelled 12 enemy assaults, and four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance six times near Poltavka, but was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Kamianka. Zaporizhzhia was hit by aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling an enemy attack. The aggressor's aviation carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea06.10.25, 13:30 • 14229 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk