Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff reported 113 clashes

A third of the 113 battles today took place on the front in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Toretsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on October 6, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Vasylivka, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 84 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodiazhne, and Odrada.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kupiansk, Redkivka, and towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense four times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrny, and Shandryholove, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampil, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, and Pleshchiivka; battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 40 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 35 enemy attacks; five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Pidddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohryhorivka. Our soldiers repelled 12 enemy assaults, and four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance six times near Poltavka, but was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Kamianka. Zaporizhzhia was hit by aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling an enemy attack. The aggressor's aviation carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

