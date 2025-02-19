A terrorist attack in the center of Mykolaiv on February 14 was prepared by order of Russia: 4 enemy agents detained

Overnight, the Security Service and the National Police detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14 this year on Russia's request. Currently, the relevant evidence base has been collected against the suspects and their connection with the enemy has been fully documented. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that then the racists used a resident of Poltava region to blow her up with explosives near a cafe in the center of Mykolaiv. As a result of the incident, the woman and three soldiers died on the spot, and seven other people were injured of varying severity.

The SBU CI detained the accomplices in hot pursuit. They were four underage residents of Poltava district aged 14 to 17 years old, recruited by the occupiers through Telegram channels in search of “easy money, - the statement said.

Following the instructions of Russian special services, the young men made an improvised explosive device (IED) on their own, hid it in a backpack and handed it over to a 42-year-old resident of a neighboring village.

In exchange for a promise of “quick money” from Russia, the woman came to Mykolaiv to allegedly hand over a “bag of money” to a local resident.

Unaware that she was carrying a disguised explosive, she approached the parking lot near the cafe where a group of Ukrainian soldiers were standing.

As soon as the woman approached them, the Russian special services remotely activated the IED via a call to her cell phone.

According to the available information, the enemy had prepared in advance the elimination of their agent as an “extra” witness to the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, after preparing and transferring the explosives, the juvenile offenders “laid low” in their homes, where they were waiting for money from the occupiers. During the searches, cell phones with evidence of contacts with the FSB, as well as components for making IEDs, were seized from them.

At present, 4 offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 3 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which resulted in the death of people). The offenders are in custody. Despite their young age, they face life imprisonment.

