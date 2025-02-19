A terrorist attack in the center of Mykolaiv on February 14 was prepared by order of Russia: 4 enemy agents detained

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26418 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46638 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98962 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112252 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116619 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149747 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115130 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52302 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106467 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63576 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24744 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49655 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111687 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140615 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132990 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134880 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163312 views
Actual
A terrorist attack in the center of Mykolaiv on February 14 was prepared by order of Russia: 4 enemy agents detained

A terrorist attack in the center of Mykolaiv on February 14 was prepared by order of Russia: 4 enemy agents detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79968 views

The SBU detained 4 teenagers who made explosives for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. The explosion killed 4 people and injured 7.

Overnight, the Security Service and the National Police detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14 this year on Russia's request. Currently, the relevant evidence base has been collected against the suspects and their connection with the enemy has been fully documented. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that then the racists used a resident of Poltava region to blow her up with explosives near a cafe in the center of Mykolaiv. As a result of the incident, the woman and three soldiers died on the spot, and seven other people were injured of varying severity.

The SBU CI detained the accomplices in hot pursuit. They were four underage residents of Poltava district aged 14 to 17 years old, recruited by the occupiers through Telegram channels in search of “easy money,

- the statement said.

Following the instructions of Russian special services, the young men made an improvised explosive device (IED) on their own, hid it in a backpack and handed it over to a 42-year-old resident of a neighboring village.

In exchange for a promise of “quick money” from Russia, the woman came to Mykolaiv to allegedly hand over a “bag of money” to a local resident.

Unaware that she was carrying a disguised explosive, she approached the parking lot near the cafe where a group of Ukrainian soldiers were standing.

As soon as the woman approached them, the Russian special services remotely activated the IED via a call to her cell phone.

According to the available information, the enemy had prepared in advance the elimination of their agent as an “extra” witness to the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, after preparing and transferring the explosives, the juvenile offenders “laid low” in their homes, where they were waiting for money from the occupiers. During the searches, cell phones with evidence of contacts with the FSB, as well as components for making IEDs, were seized from them.

At present, 4 offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 3 Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which resulted in the death of people). The offenders are in custody. Despite their young age, they face life imprisonment.

Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians18.02.25, 10:29 • 30031 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising