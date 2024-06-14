A suspect in the murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl in Germany is detained

A person suspected of the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeria, which took place in Germany, was arrested in Prague. It was a 36-year-old Moldovan citizen who was the partner of the deceased girl's mother, UNN reports with reference to n-tv.

Details

According to the Chemnitz Prosecutor's Office in Prague, a 36-year-old man from Moldova was detained in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Valeria from Debeln.

He was previously wanted on domestic and international arrest warrants. He is currently in custody in the Czech Republic and is due to be extradited to Germany shortly.

Recently, the prosecutor's office noted that the investigation is being conducted among people with personal ties to the girl. According to the Bild newspaper, the detainee is the former partner of Valeria's mother and was last seen in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic, 200 kilometers from Debeln.

According to the investigation, he was recorded on a radio camera in Debelna on the day Valeria disappeared. He was also seen on a surveillance camera near her home.

Investigation into the murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl in Germany: one of the suspects provided an alibi

Recall

On Wednesday, June 12, law enforcement officials confirmed that the body found on June 11 in a forest near Debelle, Germany, belonged to a missing nine-year-old girl from Ukraine.

The girl was last seen on June 3 on her way to school in Debelna. But she never made it there. For eight days, one hundred police officers and dozens of volunteers searched for the girl.

Valeria, a native of Ukraine, has been living in Germany with her mother since 2022.