A student from Bucha won the international festival-competition "Golden Fest"

A young musician from Bucha won the Golden Fest international festival and art competition. This was reported by the Bucha City Council, according to UNN.

Details

A young musician Ivan Suprunenko, a student of the piano department of the Levko Revutsky Children's Art School in Bucha, won the first prize at the XIII two-round multigenre international festival-competition Golden Fest.

We are proud of the talented children of our community! Congratulations to Ivan and his teacher Iryna Melnychuk on their victory! We wish them inspiration and further success! - Bucha City Council.

American students under the State Department program developed a plan for post-war reconstruction of Bucha