American students under the State Department program developed a plan for post-war reconstruction of Bucha

Students of the University of Pennsylvania have created a project for the post-war reconstruction of Bucha in Kyiv region. The plan was developed as part of the U.S. State Department's Diplomacy Lab program, Voice of America reports UNN.

This is a program to engage American universities in developing comprehensive solutions to rebuild Ukrainian cities affected by Russian aggression,

American students see the rebuilt Bucha as a city of bicycles, walking paths, and safe environmental space.

Thinking Ukrainians and Americans are working together on the solutions needed for the future of Bucha, while being sensitive to the needs of this wonderful city that has been through so much said US Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe.

Bucha was chosen for the project because the city has become an important symbol of resilience and vitality far beyond the borders of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova promised to pass the young urbanists' project on to the mayor of Bucha and the Americans who are helping to rebuild it, including the Howard Buffett Foundation.

Markarova also said that at least 1,400 civilians, including 37 children, were killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha, and more than 175 people were found in mass graves discovered after the city was de-occupied. The Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine has already opened about 9,000 war crimes cases registered in Bucha and the surrounding area.

