What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
PACE begins discussions on key Ukrainian issues, including reconstruction and recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22137 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is discussing key resolutions and initiatives for global action, including on issues related to Ukraine. Among them are the dignity of prisoners, the role of the OECD after Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and support for Ukraine's recovery.

The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun, where several Ukrainian issues are being considered that will determine the global course of further action of the Assembly. This was reported by Maria Mezentseva, Chair of the PACE Equality Committee, UNN reports.

Details

PACE has begun its work on key resolutions, initiatives and important discussions that will shape the global agency.

In particular, the resolution on the struggle for the dignity of prisoners is presented for consideration. According to it, the assembly is examining the issue of systematic torture and inhuman treatment in places of detention in Europe. The submitted amendments focus on the protection of civilian and military prisoners held by Russia. It also discusses the role of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) after Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The resolution "Globalization in Times of Crisis and War" defines the direction of the global response to these issues. Regarding the reconstruction and support of Ukraine, the political committee will examine the first text of the document "Support for the reconstruction of Ukraine", including the issue of frozen assets of the aggressor.

We will submit proposals and amendments

- Mezentseva said.

In addition, the Equality and Non-Discrimination Committee will consider the topic "The Situation of National Minorities in Ukraine" with the participation of experts and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

Add

The Ukrainian delegation prepared an exhibition "Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children" telling about children deported by Russia, as well as a conference "The Importance of Sanctions in Building Global Peace", emphasizing the role of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

The central topic of the discussions was the issue of the return of Ukrainian childrentaken by Russia and the punishment of the aggressor state. Following the discussions, PACE plans to adopt a resolution.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

