PACE begins discussions on key Ukrainian issues, including reconstruction and recovery

The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun, where several Ukrainian issues are being considered that will determine the global course of further action of the Assembly. This was reported by Maria Mezentseva, Chair of the PACE Equality Committee, UNN reports.

Details

PACE has begun its work on key resolutions, initiatives and important discussions that will shape the global agency.

In particular, the resolution on the struggle for the dignity of prisoners is presented for consideration. According to it, the assembly is examining the issue of systematic torture and inhuman treatment in places of detention in Europe. The submitted amendments focus on the protection of civilian and military prisoners held by Russia. It also discusses the role of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) after Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The resolution "Globalization in Times of Crisis and War" defines the direction of the global response to these issues. Regarding the reconstruction and support of Ukraine, the political committee will examine the first text of the document "Support for the reconstruction of Ukraine", including the issue of frozen assets of the aggressor.

We will submit proposals and amendments - Mezentseva said.

In addition, the Equality and Non-Discrimination Committee will consider the topic "The Situation of National Minorities in Ukraine" with the participation of experts and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

Add

The Ukrainian delegation prepared an exhibition "Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children" telling about children deported by Russia, as well as a conference "The Importance of Sanctions in Building Global Peace", emphasizing the role of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

The central topic of the discussions was the issue of the return of Ukrainian childrentaken by Russia and the punishment of the aggressor state. Following the discussions, PACE plans to adopt a resolution.

The text of Zelensky's decree on the territories historically inhabited by Ukrainians in Russia is published