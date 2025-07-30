A strike was recorded in Berdiansk on the "Moryak" guesthouse, where Russian invaders were located

In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a strike was carried out on the base of Russian invaders at the "Moryak" boarding house. The occupation authorities are currently saying nothing about this situation, but the entrance to the Berdiansk Spit has been blocked, said Petro Andriushchenko, head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation", writes UNN.

Details

Berdiansk. Spit. At night, the occupiers' base in the "Moryak" boarding house was hit. The entrance to the Berdiansk Spit is blocked, the official occupation authorities are confidently silent. A sure sign of an excellent result - Andriushchenko reported.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on awarding the Order of Liberty to Tigran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanganov. They were killed by Russian occupiers on June 24, 2023, in temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

The Russian occupation administration in Berdiansk plans to dismantle and transport a German organ from the local Roman Catholic church to the Russian Federation. This unique musical instrument, installed in 2010, weighs 4 tons and has over a thousand pipes.

On the night of July 25, unknown drones attacked the "Nevinnomysskiy Azot" chemical plant in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. The city mayor reported 37 hits without losses or destruction, while local publics claim more than 20 UAV strikes and a fire.