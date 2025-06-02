Fire broke out in Brussels near the building where EU summits are held

A small underground fire occurred on Monday near the Europa building in Brussels, where EU leaders' summits are held, and emergency services extinguished it, UNN writes, citing Euractiv.

Details

Ambulances, firefighters and police arrived at the scene shortly before noon local time, after electrical cables caught fire, which smelled of smoke. Diplomats watched with interest and asked each other what had happened.

Construction work is underway here to make a pedestrian zone, but a firefighter said that there were no workers in the area when the fire broke out.

Representatives of the gas and electricity company Sibelga were also called to the scene due to the fact that a high-voltage cable was affected. There were no reports of injuries. The entrance to the Schuman metro station was closed.

"It's unusual that it was so smoky," said one firefighter, while the team sprayed foam on the cables.