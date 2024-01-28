A "Shahed" was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

A drone of the Russian army was shot down in the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In Synelnykivskyi district, our defenders eliminated an enemy shahed. Thank you for protecting the residents of the region! the statement reads

AddendumAddendum

The air alert was announced in the region from 18.25 to 20.34 on Sunday, January 28.

You can view the current air traffic alert map by following the link.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 8 "shahids" overnight