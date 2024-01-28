A "Shahed" was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region
A Russian Shahid military drone was shot down in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak. The air alert in the region lasted from 18:25 to 20:34 on Sunday, January 28.
A drone of the Russian army was shot down in the Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
In Synelnykivskyi district, our defenders eliminated an enemy shahed. Thank you for protecting the residents of the region!
The air alert was announced in the region from 18.25 to 20.34 on Sunday, January 28.
