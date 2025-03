A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - mayor

A series of explosions was heard in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," Terekhov said.

The Air Force announced a missile threat in Kharkiv.

The explosion in Kharkiv region was heard in the city center, it is not yet known what kind of missile the Russians used - the head of the RMA