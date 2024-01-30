The explosion in Kharkiv region was heard in the city center, it is not yet known what kind of missile the Russians used - the head of the RMA

The explosion in Kharkiv region was heard in the center of Kharkiv, it is not yet known what kind of missile was used by Russian troops, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

It could be ballistics, it could be a S-300 missile... The explosion was quite significant, it was heard in the center of Kharkiv, and... there was information that the strike was on the city - however, it is a suburb, in fact, it is the Kharkiv district - Syniehubov said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said that all relevant services are working at the site of the strike to identify the specific model.

