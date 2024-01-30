Russians attacked Kharkiv region: there are hits in the region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has struck the Kharkiv region. There are no casualties at this time.
The Russian army struck in Kharkiv region today, a hit was recorded, no casualties so far, said the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked Kharkiv region. A hit was recorded in the region. There are no casualties at the moment. Details are being established
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russians struck the suburbs. "The arrival was in a close suburb of Kharkiv. It did not arrive in Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote.
Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.