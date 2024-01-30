Russians attacked Kharkiv region: there are hits in the region - RMA

The Russian army struck in Kharkiv region today, a hit was recorded, no casualties so far, said the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked Kharkiv region. A hit was recorded in the region. There are no casualties at the moment. Details are being established - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russians struck the suburbs. "The arrival was in a close suburb of Kharkiv. It did not arrive in Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote.



Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.