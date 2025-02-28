A second exit will be opened at the Teremky metro station in Kyiv: when
Starting March 1, the second lobby leading to the Magellan shopping center will reopen at Teremky metro station. Entrance and exit through both lobbies will be open from morning to evening according to a certain schedule.
On the first day of spring, the Kyiv Metro makes a gift to passengers: the Teremky station opens its second lobby for use. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.
According to Kyiv Metro, starting March 1, the lobby No. 1 of Teremky station, which leads to the Magellan shopping center, will reopen its doors to passengers. This will provide convenient entry and exit in the time period from 5:47 to 22:22. At the same time, concourse No. 2 will continue to operate as usual, serving passengers from 5:50 to 22:25.
The metro reminds that during an air raid, all underground stations operate as shelters and all lobbies are open for entry.
Since February 19, a minute of silence has been observed every day at 9:00 in the Kyiv subway and ground transportation in honor of the fallen defenders and civilians.