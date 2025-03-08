A second earthquake occurred in Georgia today: what is known about the tremors
Kyiv • UNN
In northeastern Georgia, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4 was recorded with its epicenter near Tianeti, 63 km from Tbilisi. This is the second earthquake in the country today, the first occurred in the morning in the territory of Armenia.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4 occurred some time ago in the northeast of Georgia. This was reported by the National Center for Seismic Monitoring, as reported by UNN.
The tremors were recorded at 15:28 Tbilisi time. The epicenter was located 63 km from the capital, near the district center of Tianeti. The hypocenter was at a depth of only 5 km.
This is already the second earthquake in Georgia in a day. The first one, with its epicenter in Armenia, occurred this morning.
