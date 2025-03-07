A Russian man received a life sentence for the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
In Bavaria, a 58-year-old Russian was convicted for the murder of two wounded Ukrainian soldiers after consuming alcohol together. The court did not recognize a political motive, but due to the particular severity of the crime, early release is not possible.
In Bavaria, Germany, a 58-year-old Russian was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers who were receiving treatment for injuries. The court ruled that he was guilty of a particularly serious crime, which means that his early release is practically impossible. This was reported by NTV, as stated by UNN.
At the beginning of the trial in the murder case in February, the accused confessed to killing a 36-year-old and a 23-year-old man at the end of April 2024. The three men were well acquainted and often met to drink together - including on the day of the murder when they met in the center of Murnau.
According to the court, a dispute arose between them, and one of the Ukrainians insulted the Russian. After that, he entered his apartment, took a knife, and struck the older man several times in the neck from behind. Then the accused stabbed the other young man five times with a knife.
In the indictment, the prosecution suggested that the Russian acted out of exaggerated nationalism and hatred towards Ukrainians. However, the court did not find the political motive proven. Despite differing views on the war in Ukraine, the three men understood each other before the dispute, the publication notes.
Recall
In January, a trial began in Germany against a couple accused of murdering two Ukrainians in order to steal a child. The man and woman confessed to the crime and "expressed remorse".
According to the investigation, a 45-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband, who allegedly killed a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman, sought to present the kidnapped child as their own, as they had long dreamed of having a daughter. They allegedly planned the crime in advance and sought contacts with Ukrainian refugees in Telegram groups to gain access to potential victims.