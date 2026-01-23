Russian again in the way: Elina Svitolina faces a crucial match at the Australian Open

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
03:12 PM • 100 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 878 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6412 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14647 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 35991 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19075 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21610 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29477 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67002 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33982 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50120 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4526 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37366 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13822 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13373 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 100 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 35992 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67003 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 63970 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66740 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13484 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13920 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34278 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49804 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

Russian again in the way: Elina Svitolina faces a crucial match at the Australian Open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Elina Svitolina will face Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026. This will be the second consecutive Russian tennis player for the Ukrainian at the tournament.

Russian again in the way: Elina Svitolina faces a crucial match at the Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina continues her performance at the Australian Open-2026 and already knows who she will compete with for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official tournament website.

Details

So, in the fourth round, the first racket of Ukraine will again be opposed by Russian-born tennis player Mirra Andreeva, who is competing under a neutral status.

Earlier, Svitolina confidently overcame the barrier of the third round, defeating another representative of the Russian Federation, Diana Shnaider. The Ukrainian demonstrated a collected and cool-headed game, especially at key moments of the match, which allowed her to secure a victory in two sets.

Andreeva, in turn, won a ticket to the 1/8 finals after defeating Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Thus, Svitolina will meet a Russian tennis player for the second time in a row at the Australian Open-2026, which only adds to the importance of the upcoming match. For the Ukrainian, this match will be another serious test on the way to the quarterfinals. It is interesting that Elina previously met Mirra in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in Indian Wells. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian then suffered a defeat.

By the way, Elina is currently the only representative of Ukraine who continues to perform at the tournament.

Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland21.01.26, 05:02 • 3957 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
SWIFT
Ukraine