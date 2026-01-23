Russian again in the way: Elina Svitolina faces a crucial match at the Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina continues her performance at the Australian Open-2026 and already knows who she will compete with for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official tournament website.

Details

So, in the fourth round, the first racket of Ukraine will again be opposed by Russian-born tennis player Mirra Andreeva, who is competing under a neutral status.

Earlier, Svitolina confidently overcame the barrier of the third round, defeating another representative of the Russian Federation, Diana Shnaider. The Ukrainian demonstrated a collected and cool-headed game, especially at key moments of the match, which allowed her to secure a victory in two sets.

Andreeva, in turn, won a ticket to the 1/8 finals after defeating Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Thus, Svitolina will meet a Russian tennis player for the second time in a row at the Australian Open-2026, which only adds to the importance of the upcoming match. For the Ukrainian, this match will be another serious test on the way to the quarterfinals. It is interesting that Elina previously met Mirra in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in Indian Wells. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian then suffered a defeat.

By the way, Elina is currently the only representative of Ukraine who continues to perform at the tournament.

