A resident of Odesa region, instead of going to the military medical commission, stole a military vehicle and the driver's bag: now the defendant will appear in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

A 43-year-old resident of Odesa region will appear in court for the illegal seizure of a TCC vehicle. He stole the car and the driver's bag when he was being taken to the military medical commission.

A resident of Odesa region, instead of going to the military medical commission, stole a military vehicle and the driver's bag: now the defendant will appear in court

A 43-year-old citizen will face trial for jumping into the front seat of a TCC car, hijacking the vehicle, and taking the driver's bag with documents from the cabin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Details

The 43-year-old resident of Odesa Oblast may have committed the crime unexpectedly: it happened when the suspect was supposed to go for a military medical commission; in August in one of the settlements of Odesa district.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators established:

The 43-year-old citizen got into the service car and, despite the driver standing nearby who was supposed to take the passenger for examination to the VMC, suddenly jumped into the front seat and drove away.

- stated in the police press service's post

After the hijacking, the man abandoned the car on the outskirts of the settlement. However, he did not go home "empty-handed," but took the driver's bag with important personal documents from the TCC car's interior.

Man in Volyn snatched a pistol from a TCC employee and opened fire on his colleagues04.09.25, 17:43 • 2968 views

The culprit was quickly found

Police quickly located the offender and seized the stolen items from him.

The man explained that he did not prepare for the crime, but committed it spontaneously. Having collected enough evidence, investigators charged the suspect under Part 1 of Article 289 and Part 3 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for illegal seizure of a vehicle, passport, and other important personal documents.

Addition

The report on the mentioned case indicates that the maximum penalty for these offenses is up to five years of imprisonment.

Recall

In the capital of Ukraine, during notification measures, servicemen and police stopped a man to check his military registration documents. But the citizen began to behave aggressively, and although they tried to calm him down, he, according to eyewitnesses, bit a police officer's hand in response.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine