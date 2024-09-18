A register of electronic subpoenas is being tested in Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103885 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143128 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146302 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187212 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79553 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 38054 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86441 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 56040 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47296 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204451 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193240 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144708 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144413 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148921 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140186 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156893 views
A register of electronic subpoenas is being tested in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12768 views

Russia is testing the website of the Unified Register of Military Registration with electronic summonses. The system will restrict the rights of citizens who fail to report to the military registration and enlistment office and should be fully operational on November 1.

In Russia, the website of the Unified Register of Military Registration has been launched in test mode, where, according to the authorities, Russians will be able to find out whether they have an electronic agenda for the military registration and enlistment office. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, the Unified Register of Military Registration is being checked in the Ryazan region, Sakhalin region, and the Republic of Mari El.

The website states that the summons is considered to have been served, in particular, 7 days after the date of entry into the register. Also, all Russians whose data is in the register are automatically restricted from leaving the country.

In case of failure to report to the military commissariat within 20 days from the date specified for reporting, the citizen of the Russian Federation will be banned:

  • drive motor vehicles,
  • register legal companies, vehicles, and real estate,
  • get loans, etc.

It is noted that these restrictions are “temporary” and can be lifted within a day after reporting to the military registration and enlistment office.

Russia may have to declare mobilization due to Ukraine's offensive - Bloomberg13.08.24, 16:10 • 19056 views

AddendumAddendum

The Russian media emphasize that electronic summonses themselves can be sent out for various purposes: to clarify military documents, to send a person liable for military service to the place of service, to a medical or draft board.

They also indicate that the main operator of the registry is the Russian Ministry of Defense. And the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Digital Transformation worked on its launch.

Currently, electronic summonses are in test mode. It is expected that the Unified Register of Military Registration will become fully operational on November 1 this year.

Recall

According to British intelligence, Russia has lost more than 610,000 troops in Ukraine. The rate of recruitment has decreased, which has forced an increase in contract bonuses, but this is costly for the Russian budget. 

According to putin, almost 700 thousand russians are on "svo"14.06.24, 23:17 • 15090 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

