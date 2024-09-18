A register of electronic subpoenas is being tested in Russia

In Russia, the website of the Unified Register of Military Registration has been launched in test mode, where, according to the authorities, Russians will be able to find out whether they have an electronic agenda for the military registration and enlistment office. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, the Unified Register of Military Registration is being checked in the Ryazan region, Sakhalin region, and the Republic of Mari El.

The website states that the summons is considered to have been served, in particular, 7 days after the date of entry into the register. Also, all Russians whose data is in the register are automatically restricted from leaving the country.

In case of failure to report to the military commissariat within 20 days from the date specified for reporting, the citizen of the Russian Federation will be banned:

drive motor vehicles,

register legal companies, vehicles, and real estate,

get loans, etc.

It is noted that these restrictions are “temporary” and can be lifted within a day after reporting to the military registration and enlistment office.

Addendum

The Russian media emphasize that electronic summonses themselves can be sent out for various purposes: to clarify military documents, to send a person liable for military service to the place of service, to a medical or draft board.

They also indicate that the main operator of the registry is the Russian Ministry of Defense. And the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control, the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Digital Transformation worked on its launch.

Currently, electronic summonses are in test mode. It is expected that the Unified Register of Military Registration will become fully operational on November 1 this year.

Recall

According to British intelligence, Russia has lost more than 610,000 troops in Ukraine. The rate of recruitment has decreased, which has forced an increase in contract bonuses, but this is costly for the Russian budget.

According to putin, almost 700 thousand russians are on "svo"