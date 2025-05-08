A quarter of Britons consider Trump a greater threat to national security than terrorists - Politico

A new poll has shown that Britons consider Donald Trump a greater threat to the UK's national security than terrorist organisations. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report by the Good Growth Foundation, 24% of Britons believe the US president poses the greatest threat to national security interests, compared to 22% for terrorist organisations. Trump is "second" only to Russia with 34%.

JL Partners surveyed 2,209 adults in Great Britain between March 14 and 19, including an additional sample of 222 Britons who defected from the Labour Party to the Reform Party.

The poll also showed that almost half of Britons believe Trump will negatively affect the UK economy (47%), and 45 percent believe the president will harm UK security.

The closeness of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to Trump is also raising concerns, with nearly 29% seeing it as one of his worst traits.

US allies express concern about Trump's peace plan - CNN

The US president has repeatedly received low marks from British voters, and protests are expected ahead of his second state visit.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has repeatedly stressed that his government will not choose between good relations with the US and the EU, while the White House is ready to announce a trade deal with the UK.

However, the report found that 62% of all Britons, including 67% of Labour voters in the 2024 election and 60% of Labour voters who voted to leave the EU, supported joining forces with the EU against "unpredictable partners" instead of strengthening relations with the US.

Exactly half of those surveyed in the UK who switched from the Labour Party to the Reform Party believe the EU is the UK's most reliable ally, and 75% of them support "some" or "significant" cooperation in trade and economics.

Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian