Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Broadcast
May 8, 07:10 AM

May 8, 07:43 AM

08:37 AM

09:23 AM

09:29 AM
01:49 PM

12:41 PM

11:49 AM

10:52 AM

May 8, 07:43 AM
09:29 AM

08:37 AM

May 7, 01:49 PM

May 6, 01:46 PM

May 6, 09:05 AM
A quarter of Britons consider Trump a greater threat to national security than terrorists - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 3614 views

A new poll has revealed that a quarter of Britons consider Trump a greater threat to national security than terrorist organizations. Also, almost half believe that he will negatively affect the country's economy.

A quarter of Britons consider Trump a greater threat to national security than terrorists - Politico

A new poll has shown that Britons consider Donald Trump a greater threat to the UK's national security than terrorist organisations. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report by the Good Growth Foundation, 24% of Britons believe the US president poses the greatest threat to national security interests, compared to 22% for terrorist organisations. Trump is "second" only to Russia with 34%.

JL Partners surveyed 2,209 adults in Great Britain between March 14 and 19, including an additional sample of 222 Britons who defected from the Labour Party to the Reform Party.

The poll also showed that almost half of Britons believe Trump will negatively affect the UK economy (47%), and 45 percent believe the president will harm UK security.

The closeness of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to Trump is also raising concerns, with nearly 29% seeing it as one of his worst traits.

US allies express concern about Trump's peace plan - CNN 25.04.25, 09:24 • 7171 view

The US president has repeatedly received low marks from British voters, and protests are expected ahead of his second state visit.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has repeatedly stressed that his government will not choose between good relations with the US and the EU, while the White House is ready to announce a trade deal with the UK.

However, the report found that 62% of all Britons, including 67% of Labour voters in the 2024 election and 60% of Labour voters who voted to leave the EU, supported joining forces with the EU against "unpredictable partners" instead of strengthening relations with the US.

Exactly half of those surveyed in the UK who switched from the Labour Party to the Reform Party believe the EU is the UK's most reliable ally, and 75% of them support "some" or "significant" cooperation in trade and economics.

Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian 06.05.25, 14:44 • 5674 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Keir Starmer
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
