A quarry collapsed in Indonesia: at least 17 dead, search for missing persons continues

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 27448 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 72016 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 85923 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 91634 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 96850 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 123013 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 143730 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130202 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109964 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 293313 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Popular news

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

May 31, 10:23 PM • 19522 views

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles

May 31, 10:59 PM • 11719 views

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

June 1, 12:39 AM • 15338 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

03:10 AM • 52649 views

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

04:45 AM • 4962 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 27448 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 166454 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 186227 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 193983 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 293313 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 72016 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 77129 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 110908 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 95623 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 167958 views
A quarry collapsed in Indonesia: at least 17 dead, search for missing persons continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

A collapse occurred at a stone quarry in Indonesia, resulting in the death of at least 17 people. The search for the missing is ongoing, and authorities are investigating the causes of the tragedy and assessing the risks of new landslides.

A quarry collapsed in Indonesia: at least 17 dead, search for missing persons continues

A large-scale collapse occurred at a stone quarry in Indonesia. The rock fell on workers during mining operations, killing at least 17 people and injuring several others.

This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Indonesian authorities will continue searching for eight people trapped in a quarry collapse in West Java, where the death toll has risen to 17. Another six were reportedly injured, according to the Basarnas search and rescue agency.

In particular, the data on the number of deaths, according to the families of the victims, is preliminary. The collapse site in Cirebon is dangerous and "does not meet safety standards for workers," West Java Governor Dedy Mulyadi wrote on Instagram.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement that it is investigating the cause of the collapse and will conduct an assessment to identify possible further landslides.

It is reported that the head of the ministry's geological department, Muhammad Wafid, said in a statement that the Cirebon district is prone to landslides, especially when rainfall exceeds the norm, and the collapse area has a steep slope. Also, Wafid said that the undercutting method used in the open pit mining area and the steep slope may have also played a role in the collapse.

During the evacuation and search operations, rescuers need to pay attention to weather conditions and the steepness of the slopes, and not carry out work during and after heavy rain, because there is still a possibility of new landslides in this area, which could strike or bury police officers.

- said Wafid.

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP 30.05.25, 09:05 • 14084 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Indonesia
Brent Oil
$
