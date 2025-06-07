A prosecutor's car was blown up in Dnipro: Russian agents who committed the terrorist attack have been detained

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 5446 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 13721 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

12:58 PM • 23134 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 30738 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 28572 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107632 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 108270 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141886 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 93669 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 200746 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 71605 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 55423 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 27762 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 86426 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46157 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107632 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 110258 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 111933 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 156180 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 200746 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 19395 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46696 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141886 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 126904 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 168272 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

A prosecutor's car was blown up in Dnipro: Russian agents who committed the terrorist attack have been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2072 views

The SBU and the National Police promptly detained two agents of the Russian special services involved in the bombing of a prosecutor's car in Dnipro. The official received minor bodily injuries.

A prosecutor's car was blown up in Dnipro: Russian agents who committed the terrorist attack have been detained

In Dnipro, a car of a prosecutor's office employee was blown up. Law enforcement officers "caught red-handed" two agents of Russian special services who committed the terrorist act, reports UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have established and detained within hours two agents of Russian special services who committed a terrorist act in Dnipro on June 6 of this year.

It has been established that they are involved in the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of one of the employees of the local prosecutor's office. As a result of this crime, the law enforcement officer sustained minor bodily injuries, and his vehicle was completely destroyed. According to doctors, the prosecutor's life is not currently in danger.

As the investigation established, the enemy agents turned out to be 2 men, who were recruited by the Russian Federation through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

Initially, their task was to establish surveillance of the "potential target" and report on his daily schedule and routes. Then, on the instructions of the handler, one of the agents had to plant an IED under the prosecutor's car and carry out photo and video recording of the consequences of the terrorist act.

Currently, both detainees are giving incriminating evidence to law enforcement officers about their handler and subversive work in the interests of the Russian Federation.

SBU investigators have notified the defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrators face imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Car exploded in Odesa region, there is a victim06.06.25, 18:27 • 2130 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9