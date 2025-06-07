A prosecutor's car was blown up in Dnipro: Russian agents who committed the terrorist attack have been detained

In Dnipro, a car of a prosecutor's office employee was blown up. Law enforcement officers "caught red-handed" two agents of Russian special services who committed the terrorist act, reports UNN.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have established and detained within hours two agents of Russian special services who committed a terrorist act in Dnipro on June 6 of this year.

It has been established that they are involved in the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of one of the employees of the local prosecutor's office. As a result of this crime, the law enforcement officer sustained minor bodily injuries, and his vehicle was completely destroyed. According to doctors, the prosecutor's life is not currently in danger.

As the investigation established, the enemy agents turned out to be 2 men, who were recruited by the Russian Federation through Telegram channels in search of "easy money".

Initially, their task was to establish surveillance of the "potential target" and report on his daily schedule and routes. Then, on the instructions of the handler, one of the agents had to plant an IED under the prosecutor's car and carry out photo and video recording of the consequences of the terrorist act.

Currently, both detainees are giving incriminating evidence to law enforcement officers about their handler and subversive work in the interests of the Russian Federation.

SBU investigators have notified the defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrators face imprisonment for up to 12 years.

