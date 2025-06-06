$41.470.01
Car exploded in Odesa region, there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

An explosion of a car occurred in the Berezivka district of Odesa region. One person died at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified.

Car exploded in Odesa region, there is a victim

A car exploded in the Odesa region. According to the Odesa region police, there is a victim, reports UNN.

Details

The car explosion occurred in the Berezivka district of Odesa region.

It is currently known about the death of one person. Information about the victims is being clarified 

- reported the police.

 A task force from the territorial police unit, a forensic laboratory and investigators from the investigative department of the regional police have been sent to the scene. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

