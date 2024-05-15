ukenru
A power substation of an FSB military unit burned down in the Moscow region

A power substation of an FSB military unit burned down in the Moscow region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25192 views

In the Russian city of Balashikha, an electrical substation of an FSB military unit and a military equipment factory caught fire. Russian authorities say the cause was an alleged "short circuit.

The night before, on May 14, a power substation of the FSB military unit and a military equipment manufacturing plant caught fire in the Russian city of Balashikha. The cause of the fire was allegedly a short circuit, the Balashikha city administration reported, ASTRA writes, UNN reports

Details 

The Balashikha administration stated that the fire was caused by a "short circuit," while the mayor remained silent about the cause. The media reported that it could have been caused by arson. 

"A fire broke out today at one of the transformer substations in the Pavlino neighborhood. All services responded promptly to the emergency, and the fire has now been extinguished. The electricity supply to the houses has been restored," wrote the head of Balashikha Sergey Yurov. 

According to ASTRA, the fire occurred at a substation of the local Progress plant. On the territory of the same plant is the military unit 35533 of the Russian Federal Security Service. It is noted that this military unit is part of the scientific and technical service of the Russian Federal Security Service. The center is reportedly engaged in the development, production and testing of electronic media for various programs for the Russian military complex and civilian enterprises.

Fuel depot explodes in Rostov region of Russia15.05.24, 06:52 • 138702 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

