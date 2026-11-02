A political scientist ironically commented on the Anti-Corruption Action Center's tax evasion scheme: "The bag has caught up"

Political expert Oleh Posternak made a fresh statement regarding abuses of their position by people who portray themselves as anti-corruption fighters, reports UNN.

"A brief historical excursion. A young, honest anti-corruption activist with no obvious vision problems on video — Vitaliy Shabunin — wrote Posternak on his Facebook. — Back in 2018, he walked the streets of Zhytomyr with a huge transparent bag of money. In it, if Vitaliy is to be believed, there were almost UAH 2.9 million. In this way, he vividly explained to Ukrainians how much they pay in taxes and why every budget hryvnia must be under control. Eight years have passed. And now this bag has caught up with Shabunin himself. More precisely, there were eight bags."

"Danylo Hetmantsev published information about the Center for Combating Corruption’s scheme involving 199 individual entrepreneurs, through which anti-corruption activists ‘saved on taxes’ approximately UAH 22.6 million during the full-scale invasion. If we use Shabunin’s bags, it turns out that during the war his Center for Combating Corruption ‘held back’ almost eight such bags of taxes that should have gone toward funding the army," Posternak calculated.

"We are waiting for Vitaliy’s statement about persecution and coercion to abandon the schemes. And for a link to Patreon — so that the poor anti-corruption activists can raise a little more money," the expert added.