A police officer in Cherkasy region was exposed for promising to "help" with a deferment from mobilization for $11,000

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, an inspector of the patrol police response sector of the district department was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing a decision made by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such a benefit, as well as illegal carrying, acquisition, and sale of ammunition. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that in June 2025, the police officer offered a man "assistance" in influencing the employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) and the medical commission to establish a disability group and obtain a deferral from mobilization. He "valued" his services at 11,000 US dollars.

The law enforcement officer was detained while receiving half of the agreed amount – 5,500 US dollars. It was also documented that he illegally acquired ammunition for rifled firearms, which he subsequently transferred to a third party.

His actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure – detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail.

Currently, a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the possibility of bail has been applied to the suspect.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, located in Kyiv, with operational support from the SBU department in Cherkasy region.

Civil servant in Kyiv detained for scheme to remove from military registration for $36,000