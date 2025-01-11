A plane crash in South Korea: Seoul says black boxes stopped recording about 4 minutes before crash

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121369 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129443 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164427 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109511 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104287 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113865 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66056 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121018 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 58989 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73144 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136390 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176416 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121018 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140403 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149663 views
Actual
A plane crash in South Korea: Seoul says black boxes stopped recording about 4 minutes before crash

A plane crash in South Korea: Seoul says black boxes stopped recording about 4 minutes before crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33214 views

The flight data recorders of the Boeing plane that crashed in South Korea stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash after a report of a collision with a bird. The plane crash killed 179 people, and only two crew members survived.

The two black boxes of the Boeing plane that crashed in South Korea's worst plane crash stopped recording about four minutes before the crash, the country's transportation ministry said on Saturday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Earlier, South Korean investigators said that flight data and onboard voice recorders played a key role in determining the cause of last month's crash, which killed 179 people.

This happened about four minutes after the pilot of the Jeju Air airliner reported a collision with a bird.

Authorities investigating the crash plan to analyze what caused the black boxes to stop recording, the ministry said in a statement.

The voice recorder was initially analyzed in South Korea, and when it was found to be missing data, it was sent to the laboratory of the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States, the ministry said.

Black box recorders collect data on pilot conversations in the cockpit, as well as on how the aircraft's systems work in flight.

A Jeju Air 7C2216 flying from Thailand's capital Bangkok to Muan in southwestern South Korea landed on its belly and rolled off the runway at the regional airport on December 29, exploding after hitting an embankment. Only two people survived - the crew members sitting in the tail section.

Two minutes before the pilots announced the Mayday emergency, air traffic control warned of bird activity.

Sim Jai-dong, a former accident investigator at the Ministry of Transportation, said the discovery of missing data in the crucial final minutes of the budget airline's Boeing 737-800 was unexpected and suggests that all power, including backup power, may have been cut off, which is rare.

The Ministry of Transportation stated that other available data would be used in the investigation and that this would ensure transparency of the investigation and provide information to the victims' families.

The investigation also focused on the embankment into which the plane crashed, which was designed to support a "locator" system used to help aircraft land, including why it was built of such a rigid material and so close to the end of the runway.

South Korean government extends closure of Gwangju Airport due to plane crash06.01.25, 04:56 • 26764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
south-koreaSouth Korea

Contact us about advertising