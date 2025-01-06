South Korean government extends closure of Gwangju Airport due to plane crash

The Muang International Airport in South Korea will remain closed until January 14 due to the investigation into the large-scale plane crash of the Jeju Air plane on December 29. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The tragedy killed 179 people and became the largest aviation disaster in the country's history.

The airport was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, but the government decided to extend the restrictions to give investigators more time to work. The Joint Investigation Team has stepped up efforts to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Two investigators from South Korea will travel to the United States with the plane's black boxes. The flight data will be decrypted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the accident.

