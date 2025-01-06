South Korean government extends closure of Gwangju Airport due to plane crash

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54757 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148885 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128236 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135800 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131459 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130312 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41780 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100459 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102694 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148885 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181609 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143134 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134730 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151899 views
Actual
South Korean government extends closure of Gwangju Airport due to plane crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26765 views

Gwangju Airport in South Korea will be closed until January 14 due to the investigation into the Jeju Air crash. The crash on December 29 killed 179 people.

The Muang International Airport in South Korea will remain closed until January 14 due to the investigation into the large-scale plane crash of the Jeju Air plane on December 29. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy killed 179 people and became the largest aviation disaster in the country's history. 

The airport was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, but the government decided to extend the restrictions to give investigators more time to work. The Joint Investigation Team has stepped up efforts to investigate the circumstances of the incident. 

Two investigators from South Korea will travel to the United States with the plane's black boxes. The flight data will be decrypted by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the accident.

Airplane crash in South Korea: 179 people confirmed dead29.12.24, 16:33 • 23714 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States

