"A peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine is impossible before 2026": Russian analysts have developed instructions for the Kremlin
Kyiv • UNN
Russia must work to fuel tensions between the US and other countries. Analysts call on the Russian authorities to create buffer zones on the borders with the Russian Federation and a demilitarized zone near Crimea.
russia should work to weaken the US negotiating position on Ukraine by fueling tensions between the Trump administration and other countries, while continuing moscow's efforts to dismantle the Ukrainian state. This is stated in a document prepared by a Moscow analytical center close to the FSB for the Kremlin, obtained by a European intelligence service, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.
Details
The document, in particular, states that "a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis cannot occur before 2026".
It also rejects any plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, as proposed by some European countries, and insists on the need to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Ukrainian territories it has seized
Moscow analysts also call on the Russian authorities to further divide by creating a buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine on the border with Russian regions such as Bryansk and Belgorod, as well as a demilitarized zone in southern Ukraine near Crimea.
In addition, the document states the need for "complete dismantling" of the current Ukrainian government.
Recall
According to Bloomberg, russian dictator vladimir putin is likely to try to delay the agreement on any cessation of hostilities against Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the Kremlin wants to make sure that the most favorable conditions are ensured for moscow.
Preparing new tasks for our diplomacy: Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in Saudi Arabia12.03.25, 20:39 • 16483 views