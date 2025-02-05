A pastor sold his own cryptocurrency to believers and defrauded them of $5.9 million

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95882 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102962 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100794 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159856 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104014 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99829 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71280 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 107668 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159856 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150128 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182296 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101931 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 107668 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137142 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138940 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166842 views
A pastor sold his own cryptocurrency to believers and defrauded them of $5.9 million

A pastor sold his own cryptocurrency to believers and defrauded them of $5.9 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78919 views

A clergyman from Washington, D.C., defrauded 1,500 people of $5.9 million through the fake crypto project Solano Fi. The pastor convinced his parishioners to invest, claiming that the idea came to him in a dream.

A pastor from the United States of America faces 20 years in prison for cryptocurrency fraud, the losses from which are estimated at millions of dollars. This was reported by the U.S. Attorney's Office (Eastern District of Washington), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Francis Obando Pinillo, a 51-year-old pastor of the Pasco Church in Washington State, encouraged members of his congregation to invest in the cryptocurrency investment business. The clergyman claimed that the idea of Solano Fi (the name of his crypto project) came to him in a dream and that it was a safe and guaranteed investment. 

To attract more investors beyond his parishioners, the pastor created a Solano Fi Facebook page and a Telegram group called Multimillionarios SolanoFi, which had 1,500 followers

The indictment also alleges that Pinillo told potential investors that Solano Fi used cryptocurrency "staking" to guarantee a 34.9% risk-free monthly return

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, Francis Obando Pinillo directed investments to his own accounts and the accounts of other members of the conspiracy. The padre demonstrated fake balances and income to the so-called investors via a mobile application.

The clergyman also encouraged people to attract more investors to generate additional profit, thus expanding the circle of victims even further.

The indictment alleges that when victims attempted to withdraw their assets from Solano Fi, Pinillo claimed that he could not return the assets until the cryptocurrency markets improved, either because the website or app would not work or that he would not return their investment unless the victim brought in a new investor to "buy out" their account

- The Prosecutor's Office noted. 

In this way, the fraudulent clergyman defrauded at least 1,500 people in the United States, including members of his Spanish church, defrauding them of at least $5.9 million between 2021 and 2023. 

The pastor is now facing 26 charges of financial fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 20 years.

Recall

The CEO of a Kansas bank transferred $47 million of bank funds to fake crypto wallets after a fraudulent WhatsApp scheme. The FBI managed to recover only $8 million, and the banker was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Stole $25 million in cryptocurrency in 12 seconds: two brothers are on trial in the US16.05.24, 09:11 • 23871 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
telegramTelegram
united-statesUnited States
facebookFacebook

