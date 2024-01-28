A passenger plane crashes in Belgium, killing two people

A small passenger airplane crashed near the Spa airfield. The plane was coming in for a landing and crashed into a car that was parked along the highway. Two passengers were killed, and the driver managed to get out of his car, which saved his life. This was reported by the Belgian edition RTBF.be, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, a small passenger plane with two people on board crashed near the Spa airfield while trying to land.

The maneuver was complicated by the wind, which was quite strong. The pilot did not have time to land and wanted to go around, but it was too late. The plane crashed into a car that was standing along the highway. The plane and the car quickly caught fire. Both passengers on the plane were killed. Fortunately, the driver of the car managed to get out of his car when the accident occurred. This saved his life, - the statement said.

Firefighters, local police, environmental police, civil defense, and the governor's office arrived at the scene. The road where the plane crashed was also closed to traffic.

Recall

In the Chilean region of Maule, a firefighting plane hit a power line and collided with cars on a highway. The crash killed one pilot and injured four others.

