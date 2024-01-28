ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106938 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161021 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259321 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166585 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113132 views

Actual
A passenger plane crashes in Belgium, killing two people

A passenger plane crashes in Belgium, killing two people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35694 views

A small passenger plane with two people on board crashed on Sunday morning near the airfield of the Belgian city of Spa.

A small passenger airplane crashed near the Spa airfield. The plane was coming in for a landing and crashed into a car that was parked along the highway. Two passengers were killed, and the driver managed to get out of his car, which saved his life. This was reported by the Belgian edition RTBF.be, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, a small passenger plane with two people on board crashed near the Spa airfield while trying to land.

The maneuver was complicated by the wind, which was quite strong. The pilot did not have time to land and wanted to go around, but it was too late. The plane crashed into a car that was standing along the highway. The plane and the car quickly caught fire. Both passengers on the plane were killed. Fortunately, the driver of the car managed to get out of his car when the accident occurred. This saved his life,

- the statement said.

Firefighters, local police, environmental police, civil defense, and the governor's office arrived at the scene. The road where the plane crashed was also closed to traffic.

Recall

In the Chilean region of Maule, a firefighting plane hit a power line and collided with cars on a highway. The crash killed one pilot and injured four others.

A small plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of California in the United States15.01.24, 17:47 • 23219 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
spa-belgiumSpa, Belgium
californiaCalifornia
belgiumBelgium
united-statesUnited States

