A small plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of California in the United States

On Sunday evening, a plane crashed into the ocean near Half Moon Bay Airport in San Mateo County, California. This was reported by ABC7 News, according to UNN.

Details

Witnesses saw the plane land with a lot of splashing and then disappear. Some witnesses saw the plane crash into the shore. On Monday, police and local authorities confirmed the crash. At the moment, they have not provided specific information about what exactly happened.

Sgt. Philip Hallworth of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office told reporters that rescue crews were searching for the plane, which went down around 7:15 p.m. According to Hallworth, the crash occurred a few miles from Half Moon Bay Airport on Cabrillo Highway. The airport is located in Moss Beach, about 22 miles south of San Francisco.

The Coast Guard did not say what kind of aircraft it was or how many people, if any, were on board. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was rescued. However, it is known that first responders continue to search for crew members and passengers who may have survived the crash.

A rescue helicopter was seen at Half Moon Bay Airport, which is used to transport patients. So far, there is no information that it was used to transport anyone from the plane that crashed into the ocean.

