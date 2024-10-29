Personnel reshuffles took place in a number of VR committees: who moved and where
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 12161 on changes in the composition of committees, which was voted for by 243 MPs. The document provides for the relocation and promotion of 12 MPs in various committees.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
In addition, the MP wrote down in detail which of his colleagues would move to which committee:
1. Oleh Arseniuk - Member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy (will move from the Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights)
2. Andriy Zhupanin - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities (instead of a member of the Committee).
3. Lesia Zaburanna - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Budget (instead of a member of the Committee).
4. Serhiy Kozyr - Member of the Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities (will move from the Committee on Human Rights)
5. Ihor Molotok - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Budget (instead of a member of the Committee).
6. Dmytro Pryputen - Member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence (will be transferred from the Committee on Energy)
7. Anna Purtova - Deputy Chairman of the Budget Committee (instead of a member of the Committee).
8. Roman Sokha - member of the Digital Transformation Committee (will move from the Environmental Policy Committee).
9. Mykola Tararin is a member of the Budget Committee.
10. Taras Tarasenko - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights (instead of a member of the Committee).
11. Ostap Shypailo - member of the Committee on Economic Development (will move from the Committee on Energy).
12. Bohdan Yaremenko - member of the Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine (will move from the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation).
