Rada adopts new decision on mobilization: what awaits Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the general mobilization for 90 days until February 7, 2025. The decision was supported by 304 MPs.
At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the general mobilization for 90 days, that is, until February 7, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to a live broadcast by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.
Details
The Rada extended the general mobilization for 90 days - from November 10, 2024 to February 7, 2025 inclusive. In favor - 304
Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law for 90 days, i.e. until February 7, 2025.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.