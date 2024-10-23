A new round of EU-Ukraine screening meetings has started in Brussels: what will be discussed
Kyiv • UNN
The next round of EU-Ukraine bilateral meetings within the framework of the screening process has begun in Brussels. The Ukrainian delegation presents the state of approximation of legislation to EU norms in the field of justice, freedom and security.
Details
"From October 23 to 25 in Brussels, Belgium, the Ukrainian delegation will take part in a regular meeting within the framework of bilateral sessions between Ukraine and the European Commission on the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law," the statement reads.
Such meetings are part of the negotiation process of the country's accession to the EU. The bilateral meetings, as indicated, are devoted to Chapter 24 "Justice, Freedom and Security", which belongs to Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process".
All meetings will be held in a hybrid format. More than 300 people will participate from Ukraine in offline and online formats. The head of the delegation and chief negotiator, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, will participate in the meetings online.
Section 24 reportedly covers a wide range of issues related to the movement of people and migration. Ukrainian negotiators are presenting to the European partners the state of approximation of the national legislative and institutional framework to the relevant European norms and standards.
Key areas include, but are not limited to the fight against organized crime; border management; asylum; migration; and visa policy.
Addendum
During bilateral meetings as part of the official screening process, the European Commission and the candidate country thoroughly compare the candidate country's legislation, strategic framework, institutional structures and administrative capacities with EU standards. This is the basis for the development of the European Commission's recommendations in each area of the negotiation process.
Based on the results of the screening, the European Commission will prepare a report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law for each negotiation cluster. This document will finally clarify the level of compliance and the further scope of work.