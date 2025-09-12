A new military holiday has appeared in Ukraine – the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing September 12 as the annual Day of Electronic Warfare Troops. The new holiday aims to honor the role of this unit in repelling Russian aggression and protecting the state's critical infrastructure. This was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The document emphasizes that EW troops perform key tasks on the modern battlefield – from suppressing enemy drones and communication systems to creating an electromagnetic shield over strategic objects. Their work ensures the superiority of Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground, disrupting enemy operations and covering units from strikes.

For the purpose of developing national military traditions, taking into account the role of electronic warfare troops in ensuring the repulsion and deterrence of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as the electromagnetic cover of critical infrastructure objects of the state, I decree: To establish in Ukraine the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops, which shall be celebrated annually on September 12 — reads the presidential decree.

The introduction of a separate day for these troops became a recognition of their contribution to deterring the Russian army, as well as an important step in the development of national military traditions. From now on, every year on September 12, Ukraine will celebrate the professional holiday of those who lead an invisible but vital front in modern warfare.

