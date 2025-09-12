A new military holiday has appeared in Ukraine – the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops

$41.310.10
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 7802 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14877 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 12111 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 13870 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 37236 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39300 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52415 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 81572 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 40089 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Popular news
In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - UmerovSeptember 12, 01:50 AM • 9390 views
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 5020 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 4884 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 12153 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 26212 views
Publications
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 672 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14875 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 81569 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 55386 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 74133 views
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 28006 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 74133 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 37854 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44166 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 109431 views
A new military holiday has appeared in Ukraine – the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing September 12 as the annual Day of Electronic Warfare Troops. The new holiday aims to honor the role of this unit in repelling Russian aggression.

A new military holiday has appeared in Ukraine – the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing September 12 as the annual Day of Electronic Warfare Troops. The new holiday aims to honor the role of this unit in repelling Russian aggression and protecting the state's critical infrastructure. This was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The document emphasizes that EW troops perform key tasks on the modern battlefield – from suppressing enemy drones and communication systems to creating an electromagnetic shield over strategic objects. Their work ensures the superiority of Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground, disrupting enemy operations and covering units from strikes.

For the purpose of developing national military traditions, taking into account the role of electronic warfare troops in ensuring the repulsion and deterrence of armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as the electromagnetic cover of critical infrastructure objects of the state, I decree: To establish in Ukraine the Day of Electronic Warfare Troops, which shall be celebrated annually on September 12

— reads the presidential decree.  

The introduction of a separate day for these troops became a recognition of their contribution to deterring the Russian army, as well as an important step in the development of national military traditions. From now on, every year on September 12, Ukraine will celebrate the professional holiday of those who lead an invisible but vital front in modern warfare.

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian defenders on Military Intelligence Day and awarded them state honors08.09.25, 19:13 • 6186 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine