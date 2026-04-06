New international train from Ukraine to Bulgaria is planned to launch in early June

Ukraine expects to launch a new railway route to Bulgaria in early June, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We are working on launching an international railway route to Varna - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, following negotiations with partners, "we already have preliminary agreements on the route and schedule – taking into account maximum convenience for Ukrainian passengers."

Route: Kyiv – Lviv – Chernivtsi – Suceava – Bucharest – Varna. Our goal is to launch this connection in early June - Kuleba reported.

This decision is important both for the development of transport links with EU countries and for people. In particular, for children's groups, who traditionally go on vacation in the summer, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"We separately worked out the route configuration, which allows avoiding downtime of rolling stock. This makes it possible not to increase the cost of tickets and to save the resource of wagons for other directions," he pointed out.

The estimated travel time is up to 30 hours. This is comparable to a bus, but much more comfortable and predictable. The final time will be determined after a test run. An important issue is the price. The Romanian and Bulgarian sides have preliminarily agreed on the possibility of including the route in the PSO (public service obligation) mechanism, which allows reducing the cost of tickets. Negotiations are ongoing - Kuleba said.

According to him, "the next step is to finalize the tariff solution and launch a test train together with partners."

UAH 16 billion allocated for a new mechanism for "affordable" train ticket fares