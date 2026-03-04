$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM • 22963 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 45434 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 37391 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 43356 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 44544 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 26867 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 24447 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24624 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34870 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 124870 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
The Diplomat

UAH 16 billion allocated for a new mechanism for "affordable" train ticket fares

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 16 billion for the launch of a state order mechanism for passenger rail transportation in 2026. This will allow for the compensation of the difference between the cost price and socially affordable fares for "Ukrzaliznytsia."

UAH 16 billion allocated for a new mechanism for "affordable" train ticket fares

The government has allocated UAH 16 billion in 2026 for the launch of a mechanism to maintain "affordable fares" for train tickets, under which the state will compensate the difference between the cost of transportation and current fares, the Ministry of Development reported, UNN writes.

The government allocated UAH 16 billion for the launch of the state order mechanism for passenger rail transportation in 2026

- reported the Ministry of Development.

Details

This refers to the order on the allocation of funds from the reserve budget to support the relevant mechanism. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to launch it.

The mechanism provides for "compensation to Ukrzaliznytsia for the difference between the actual cost of passenger transportation and revenues from ticket sales at current, socially affordable fares."

"Funding will be provided quarterly through advance payments. It also provides for covering the costs of passenger transportation that was actually carried out in January-February 2026," the Ministry of Development reported.

"The experimental project is an important step towards implementing the European PSO model - state order for socially important transport services - in Ukraine and creating a transparent and predictable system for financing passenger rail transportation," the ministry emphasized.

Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"19.02.26, 16:37 • 68264 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine