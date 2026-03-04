UAH 16 billion allocated for a new mechanism for "affordable" train ticket fares

The government has allocated UAH 16 billion in 2026 for the launch of a mechanism to maintain "affordable fares" for train tickets, under which the state will compensate the difference between the cost of transportation and current fares, the Ministry of Development reported, UNN writes.

The government allocated UAH 16 billion for the launch of the state order mechanism for passenger rail transportation in 2026 - reported the Ministry of Development.

Details

This refers to the order on the allocation of funds from the reserve budget to support the relevant mechanism. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to launch it.

The mechanism provides for "compensation to Ukrzaliznytsia for the difference between the actual cost of passenger transportation and revenues from ticket sales at current, socially affordable fares."

"Funding will be provided quarterly through advance payments. It also provides for covering the costs of passenger transportation that was actually carried out in January-February 2026," the Ministry of Development reported.

"The experimental project is an important step towards implementing the European PSO model - state order for socially important transport services - in Ukraine and creating a transparent and predictable system for financing passenger rail transportation," the ministry emphasized.

Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"