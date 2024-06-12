A new group of UAVs from Kherson region targets northwestern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of Ukraine has informed about a new group of Iranian-made Shahed drones heading from Kherson region to Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.
