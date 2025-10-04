A new batch of teachers from the Russian Federation has arrived in the temporarily occupied territories to work on a permanent basis - CNS

Russia is bringing batches of "teachers" from the Russian hinterlands to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and with payments. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that their task is to brainwash Ukrainian children.

Because many local educators refused to cooperate with the enemy -the report says.

The CNR adds that newcomers often move with their families, so their settlement changes the demography - the occupiers settle them in the homes of Ukrainians who were forced to leave.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers have launched a campaign to "re-educate" history teachers. They are forced to undergo special courses and receive certificates to be allowed to teach Moscow's preferred version of history.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"