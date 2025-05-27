A Neanderthal fingerprint dating back 43,000 years has been found in Spain
Archaeologists in Spain have discovered the oldest fingerprint, left 43,000 years ago. It may indicate that Neanderthals created art by dipping their finger in red pigment.
According to the study, 43,000 years ago, a man dipped his finger in red pigment and drew a nose on a stone that looked like a face.
This discovery, which may enrich our understanding of how Neanderthals perceived and interpreted the world, became known after nearly three years of research by a team of Spanish archaeologists, geologists and forensic experts.
The stone had a strange shape and had red ocher, which really caught our attention.
