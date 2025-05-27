A Neanderthal fingerprint dating back 43,000 years has been found in Spain

In Spain, archaeologists have found the oldest fingerprint - it may be a clue that Neanderthals created art. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

According to the study, 43,000 years ago, a man dipped his finger in red pigment and drew a nose on a stone that looked like a face.

This discovery, which may enrich our understanding of how Neanderthals perceived and interpreted the world, became known after nearly three years of research by a team of Spanish archaeologists, geologists and forensic experts.

The stone had a strange shape and had red ocher, which really caught our attention. said David Alvarez Alonso, an archaeologist at the Complutense University of Madrid.

