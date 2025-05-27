$41.570.06
A Neanderthal fingerprint dating back 43,000 years has been found in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Archaeologists in Spain have discovered the oldest fingerprint, left 43,000 years ago. It may indicate that Neanderthals created art by dipping their finger in red pigment.

A Neanderthal fingerprint dating back 43,000 years has been found in Spain

In Spain, archaeologists have found the oldest fingerprint - it may be a clue that Neanderthals created art. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, 43,000 years ago, a man dipped his finger in red pigment and drew a nose on a stone that looked like a face.

This discovery, which may enrich our understanding of how Neanderthals perceived and interpreted the world, became known after nearly three years of research by a team of Spanish archaeologists, geologists and forensic experts.

The stone had a strange shape and had red ocher, which really caught our attention.

said David Alvarez Alonso, an archaeologist at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Recall

In the Mexican cave Tlayokok discovered artifacts of the Tlacotepehua culture. It disappeared more than 500 years ago.

Also, UNN reported that in Hungary, on the extinct Somlo volcano, archaeologists discovered treasures aged 3400 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
The Guardian
Mexico
Spain
Hungary
