A morgue worker stole a wedding ring from the body of a fallen soldier and sold it to a pawnshop: what punishment awaits him

In the Zhytomyr region, a morgue employee removed a gold wedding ring from the hand of a dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and handed it over to a pawnshop, and was notified of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In January of this year, a cynical crime was committed by an employee of one of the branches of the Zhytomyr Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine.

The suspect, while preparing the body of the deceased soldier, a resident of Korosten district, for delivery to his family for a funeral rite, cut off the defender's gold wedding ring. On the same day, a few hours later, he handed over the stolen item to a pawnshop in Malyn and received UAH 3,900 for it.

The widow immediately noticed the absence of a wedding ring on her husband's hand. The woman turned to law enforcement after she had buried her defender.

The jewelry has been seized and will be returned to the soldier's wife.

"... an employee of the branch of the Bureau of Forensic Medicine was notified of suspicion of desecration of the body of the deceased serviceman committed for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The deceased serviceman served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2017. He performed important tasks in the Donetsk, Kupyansk, and Kursk directions. His young son and wife were waiting for him at home.

