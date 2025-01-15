A morgue worker stole a wedding ring from the body of a fallen soldier and sold it to a pawnshop: what punishment awaits him

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122251 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113037 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121052 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150227 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106062 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134362 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110773 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108469 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122241 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169236 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108469 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134362 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128699 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146385 views
A morgue worker stole a wedding ring from the body of a fallen soldier and sold it to a pawnshop: what punishment awaits him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32976 views

In the Zhytomyr region, a forensic officer cut a gold wedding ring off the hand of a fallen defender of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and handed it over to a pawnshop for 3,900 UAH. The widow noticed the jewelry was missing after her husband's burial.

In the Zhytomyr region, a morgue employee removed a gold wedding ring from the hand of a dead Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier and handed it over to a pawnshop, and was notified of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In January of this year, a cynical crime was committed by an employee of one of the branches of the Zhytomyr Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine.

The suspect, while preparing the body of the deceased soldier, a resident of Korosten district, for delivery to his family for a funeral rite, cut off the defender's gold wedding ring. On the same day, a few hours later, he handed over the stolen item to a pawnshop in Malyn and received UAH 3,900 for it.

The widow immediately noticed the absence of a wedding ring on her husband's hand. The woman turned to law enforcement after she had buried her defender.

The jewelry has been seized and will be returned to the soldier's wife.

"... an employee of the branch of the Bureau of Forensic Medicine was notified of suspicion of desecration of the body of the deceased serviceman committed for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Add

The deceased serviceman served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2017. He performed important tasks in the Donetsk, Kupyansk, and Kursk directions. His young son and wife were waiting for him at home.

Stabbed several times and took a phone and a backpack: an attacker attacked a serviceman in Odesa23.12.24, 20:07 • 21990 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
zhytomyrZhytomyr
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising