A missile threat has been announced in Belgorod, Russia

Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of January 25, an air raid alert was sounded in the Russian city of Belgorod due to a missile threat, UNN reports citing the Russian media.
Details
Addendum
On the evening of January 24, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse, caused by a suspected drone attack.
According to Russian Telegram channels, there is probably a arrival at the oil refinery.
