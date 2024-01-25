A missile threat has been announced in Belgorod, Russia

On the morning of January 25, an air raid alert was sounded in the Russian city of Belgorod due to a missile threat, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

Details

Addendum

On the evening of January 24, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse, caused by a suspected drone attack.

According to Russian Telegram channels, there is probably a arrival at the oil refinery.

