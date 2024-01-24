The General Staff of the Armed Forces amid information about the downfall of the Il-76 made a statement regarding the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a statement indicating that the enemy launched 19 missile strikes in Kharkiv region over the past week. The intensity of the shelling is directly related to the increase in the number of military transport aircraft that have recently been heading to the Belgorod airfield, so "with this in mind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy delivery vehicles and control the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction," the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook reads, according to UNN.

Details

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," the Armed Forces General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff's statement, "the enemy's inability to achieve any results on the battlefield continues its strategy of terror, including in the Kharkiv sector. We see the use of missile attacks to destroy Kharkiv and kill civilians in other cities of Ukraine as well.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that "only last week the enemy launched 19 missile strikes on Kharkiv region" and that "they used: 26 S-300 air defense systems; 3 Iskander-M missiles. "As a result, 16 people were killed, including one child. 78 people were wounded. 13 buildings were destroyed, including one hospital, three educational institutions, and six residential buildings," the Armed Forces General Staff said in a statement.

In order to reduce the missile threat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only control the airspace, but also closely monitor missile launch points and the logistics of their supply, especially with the use of military transport aircraft. The recorded intensity of the shelling is directly related to the increase in the number of military transport aircraft that have recently been flying to the Belgorod airfield. With this in mind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy delivery vehicles and control the airspace to eliminate the terrorist threat, including on the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction - the Armed Forces General Staff said in a statement.

