Podolyak about the IL-76: comments will be made later, it takes time to clarify all the data

Speaking about the information about the crash of the Russian military aircraft Il-76 near Belgorod in Russia, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak said that comments will be made later, as it takes time to clarify all the data. He said this in a commentary to Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

