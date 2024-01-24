The crash of an IL-76 near Belgorod with alleged Ukrainian prisoners of war: Coordination Center issues statement

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is collecting and analyzing data on the published information about the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that allegedly transported Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Coordination Center wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Statement of the Coordination Center regarding the information published in hostile propaganda resources about the downing of a Russian military transport aircraft IL-76, which was allegedly transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Coordination Headquarters and other specialized structures collect and analyze all the necessary information. Until official statements or comments are made public by authorized persons or bodies, we urge the media and citizens to refrain from disseminating unverified information -the statement reads.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that the enemy is actively conducting information special operations against Ukraine aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society.

"We ask you to be responsible for the dissemination of sensitive information and use only official sources," the Coordination Center said.

