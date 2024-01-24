The first photos from the crash site of the IL-76 near Belgorod have been published online
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military aircraft IL-76 crashes near Belgorod, Russian telegram channels report 74 casualties. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the fact
Russian publics publish the first photos from the crash site of an Il-76 military plane near Belgorod in Russia. Russian telegram channel 112 reports 74 dead, UNN reports.
Details
"We publish the first photos from the crash site of the IL-76 near Belgorod. Preliminary, 74 people were killed," the telegram channel 112 reported.
Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the IL-76 crashed around 11:00 a.m. local time in the Belgorod region, and that there were allegedly "65 captured servicemen" on board, including 6 crew members and 3 escorts.
IL-76 crash near Belgorod: Russia reports 63 people on board dead24.01.24, 11:16 • 26909 views